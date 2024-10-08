Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) versus Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Financial Comparison

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) and Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Healthcare -0.17% 11.42% 5.90% Concentra Group Holdings Parent N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and Concentra Group Holdings Parent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Healthcare $3.06 billion 1.67 -$21.67 million ($0.14) -392.57 Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.86 billion 1.32 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Healthcare.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acadia Healthcare and Concentra Group Holdings Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Healthcare 0 3 6 0 2.67 Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 1 6 0 2.86

Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.69%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Concentra Group Holdings Parent.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Concentra Group Holdings Parent on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

