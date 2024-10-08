TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Financial Comparison

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares $14.76 million 4.69 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares AMB Financial and TC Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares -0.19% -0.05% -0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMB Financial and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMB Financial beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

