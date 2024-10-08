Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Target Price at $15.07

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442 in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.