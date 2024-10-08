Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 665 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -445.57 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $972.28 million $76.39 million 64.50

Volatility and Risk

Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.54%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions rivals beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

