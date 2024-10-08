Analysts Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $65.86

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

CRBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $7,003,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,523,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $716,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.53.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

