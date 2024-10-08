Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $57.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,525. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,919.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 326,865 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,001,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $47.20 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

