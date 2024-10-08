Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) PT at $29.00

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
NYSE RTO opened at $23.70 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
