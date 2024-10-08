Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) PT at $29.00

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTO opened at $23.70 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

