First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.66 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
