First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.66 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

