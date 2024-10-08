First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Hawaiian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.66 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.