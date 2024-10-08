Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

