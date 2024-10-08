Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.79 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

