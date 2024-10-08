Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.43. 8,222,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 40,160,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,273. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

