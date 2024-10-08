Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $183.41 and last traded at $180.26, with a volume of 872853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.17.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,936,936.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $9,808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,858,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,936,936.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,866 shares of company stock valued at $399,181,034. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

