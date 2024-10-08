Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos
Galapagos Stock Performance
Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $42.46.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.