Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $42.46.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

