Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Receives C$8.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$2.00 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

