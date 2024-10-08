Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target at $13.50

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $668.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 381,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 253,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

