Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0585

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $58.47 million and $942,935.81 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

