Axie Infinity Price Reaches $4.66 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $708.07 million and $28.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00007436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,566.55 or 0.99916540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,065,683 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,040,224.7577344 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.76256829 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $19,358,733.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

