Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00007084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $111.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00042937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

