USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.28 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $80.28 million and approximately $302,369.55 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,618.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.44 or 0.00521318 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00073291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

