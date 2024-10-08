Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $146.39 million and $11.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 619,565,367 coins and its circulating supply is 619,563,379 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

