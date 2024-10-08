Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0645 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $2,912.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,452.59 or 0.40646881 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.