Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $83.87 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $83.87 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00042937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

