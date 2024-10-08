EWG Elevate Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.37 on Monday, reaching $379.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.99 and its 200 day moving average is $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

