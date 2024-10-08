Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,282. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day moving average of $361.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

