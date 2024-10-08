Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 79,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 134,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

