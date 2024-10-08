Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.40 and last traded at $137.40. Approximately 199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGDEY shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

