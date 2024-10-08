Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 61,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 65,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

