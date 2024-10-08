Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84. 834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.23.
Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
