Cypress Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.17. 11,461,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,834. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.63 and a 200-day moving average of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

