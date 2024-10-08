Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.21. 172,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 133,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $158.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

