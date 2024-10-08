Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.76. 2,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.
