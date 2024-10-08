Sara Bay Financial Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.73. 635,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,401. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $238.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

