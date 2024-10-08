TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $133.71 million and approximately $61.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00043178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,618,701 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,338,287 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

