Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.62 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $429,275.88 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04522174 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $299,801.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

