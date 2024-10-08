The Root Network (ROOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $22.81 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Root Network has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and $4.72 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00251681 BTC.

About The Root Network

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02307084 USD and is up 28.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,268,828.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

