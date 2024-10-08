Ethereum Classic Price Down 4.6% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $100.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.82 or 0.00029988 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00521666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00233152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00073354 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,049,499 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

