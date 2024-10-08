Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0496 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $36,071.64 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.30 or 0.03890853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00043178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

