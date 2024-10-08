New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,841,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.24 on Monday, hitting $898.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,491. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $900.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.40. The company has a market cap of $853.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

