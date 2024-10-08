Sara Bay Financial Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,293,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,307,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

