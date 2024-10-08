The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $408.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.