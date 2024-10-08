Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.33. 1,799,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

