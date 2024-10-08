Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 21.19%.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

