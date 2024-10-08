Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 105,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 352,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 47.63 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

