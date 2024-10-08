American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $57.14. Approximately 67 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

