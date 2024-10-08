Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.