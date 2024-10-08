SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.60. 27 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
SBI Price Performance
SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.
SBI Company Profile
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SBI
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.