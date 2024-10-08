ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.40 and last traded at $56.72. 62,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 70,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.