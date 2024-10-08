EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.10. 439,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,605. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $202.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.