Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. 1,174,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

