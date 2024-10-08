Foster Group Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.83. 67,862,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,409,727. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

